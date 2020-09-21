Acclaimed Attorney, Timothy McFarlin, Examines the Spike in Mortgage Delinquencies as an Ominous Sign for Housing Prices

Timothy McFarlin

By Timothy McFarlin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The shockingly high delinquency rates for mortgage loans (1-4 units) has been out for about a month now, and no one seems to care. It seems this “leading indicator” is being shrugged off by the housing market as prices have not moved at all. This is a dangerous statistic to ignore!

In April 2020 6.1% of mortgages were delinquent by at least 30 days (according to Core Logic), this is the highest delinquency rate in 21 years. Prior to April, the delinquency rates had declined for 27 consecutive months and foreclosures were at record lows. As forbearance periods come to a close and the economy remains at a standstill, it is very likely these delinquencies become foreclosures, especially as unemployment reached its highest level in 80 years.

The adverse effect of this on the overall housing market can not be overstated. As homes begin to go to foreclosure, or get liquidated by the homeowner to at least recover some equity, prices decline quickly as we saw in 2007-2009. Just a few foreclosures in a neighborhood can destroy the comps (comparable sales), giving appraisers no choice but to value the home lower and hindering the ability for a buyer to even get a loan on a declining asset, no matter how low the rate may be.

To put this delinquency rate in perspective, during the peak of the previous housing downturn in November 2008, delinquencies were only at 2%. Further, the Core Logic data suggests the areas hit hardest with delinquencies are also those hit hardest with COVID such as Miami and New York City.

As delinquencies continue to increase, the housing market suffers downward price pressure. Although a recovery is always possible, it seems we are on the verge of another home value correction which may catch many by surprise.

As delinquencies continue to increase, the housing market suffers downward price pressure. Although a recovery is always possible, it seems we are on the verge of another home value correction which may catch many by surprise.

