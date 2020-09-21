Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International Donate to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Frontline Responders Fund’

NPI Urges People to Support COVID-19 Organizations

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International announced a donation to the “Frontline Responders Fund,” a GoFundMe page co-created by Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former California governor and actor.

The “Frontline Responders Fund” provides doctors, nurses and other medical professionals with masks, gowns, gloves, and other needed supplies.

“We are grateful for the work the doctors and nurses have done since March. As Arnold said, they are the real action heroes,” Gould said. “When I read about Arnold’s GoFundMe page, I realized that NPI, which works with health and wellness companies, should donate.

“Americans are the most generous people in the world when tragedy hits. We step up,” Gould said. “You see Americans throughout the country pitching in to help frontline responders. I am grateful that NPI can help these brave and courageous essential workers.”

Recently, the GoFundMe page, through Flexport.org, donated 600,000 surgical masks, 34,000 gloves, 2,000 surgical gowns and 50 thermometers to the San Francisco Department of Health. The fund has $8,250,000 toward a $10,000,000 goal.

Schwarzenegger heard about Flexport, a charity that works with organizations to deliver global aid faster and more efficiently but is concentrating all of its resources to help doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers on the frontlines.

"Our doctors, nurses and hospital staff are the real action heroes of this crisis. I just play one in the movies. We have an opportunity and a responsibility to provide them with personal protective equipment right now to keep them safe as they fight this virus, so when I heard about Flexport.org’s plan, this was a no-brainer to me," said Arnold Schwarzenegger on his GoFundMe page. "With all of the courageous work they are doing on the frontlines to keep us safe, buying a few hundred thousand masks with a million dollars is the least I can do. Please take a moment to join me in supporting our heroes.”

Gould said everyone needs to help each other to defeat COVID-19.

“You don’t have to be a celebrity to make a difference. You can donate to help feed people, donate blood, support vetted COVID-19 charities, and volunteer for organizations providing critical services,” Gould added.

“Right now, we have passed 200,000 deaths from COVID-19. Supporting charities that provide needed supplies to healthcare workers saves lives. They save the lives of medical professionals who are saving the lives of their patients. We can help the frontline responders save lives.”

For more information on how you can help, visit Frontline Responders Fund on GoFundMe.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

