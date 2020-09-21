Aimco Cares Charity Golf Classic Raises $340,000 for Military Causes, Scholars and Local Nonprofits

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the help of its longstanding business partners, Aimco grossed more than $340,000 for beneficiaries of the 17th Annual Aimco Cares Charity Golf Classic. The tournament, held August 6 at the Sanctuary golf club in Sedalia, CO, is consistently the highest grossing tournament at the course, raising more than $5.3 million in its 17-year history.



"This has been a unique year for all of us – from business impacts to personal challenges – and I’m deeply moved by the continued generosity and support of our sponsors for our nonprofit beneficiaries," said Aimco’s Miles Cortez. "Now more than ever, these funds will have an even greater impact for those who need it most."



Presented in partnership with RE/MAX International, the tournament primarily benefits three nonprofits:

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the front-line resource for military families grieving the loss of a loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. TAPS provides 24/7 comfort and care through a national network of peer-based emotional support, case work assistance, crisis intervention, and grief and trauma resources.

Project Sanctuary helps military families reconnect after a soldier returns from overseas duty. Families participate in therapeutic retreats in throughout the country, and receive Project Sanctuary's assistance with housing, job placement and veterans' benefits.

The Aimco Cares Opportunity Scholarship provides financial assistance to college-ready students living in affordable housing nationwide. The scholarship, administered in partnership with the National Leased Housing Association's Education Fund, has now helped more than 550 students pursue their dreams of a college education.



New this year will be a $5,000 donation to the Commit Foundation, a nonprofit that helps veterans transition to the civilian workforce. A portion of the tournament proceeds also provide a financial match to hours volunteered by Aimco team members through the Aimco Cares Give with Gusto Program. Team members donate their match to a nonprofit of their choosing.



"With Aimco’s partnership and the sponsors’ generosity, we have been able to send over 550 students to college, graduate school or technical training by providing over $1.2 million over the past 12 years,” said Executive Director of the National Leased Housing Association Denise Muha.



“For over a decade, Aimco has supported TAPS at this tournament and we are so honored to be one of the beneficiaries,” said Bonnie Carroll, President and founder of Taps. “Thank you and God bless you for remembering those who serve and for honoring those who have died by caring for those they left behind.”



More than 90 golfers participated in this year's tournament with 44 companies providing sponsorships, including Platinum Sponsor, CoStar, and Gold Sponsors CBRE, Colliers, Comcast, Conservice, DBK, Fidelity National Title Group, Greenberg Traurig, Harris Winick Harris, IPA, Karndean, Kutak Rock, Matrix Construction Services, Moen, Moran and Company, PNC Bank, RealPage, Sherwin Williams, SmartRent, The Nubo Group, Transwestern, Weitz and Wilmar.



Aimco Cares is Aimco’s team-driven philanthropic program. In addition to volunteering in local communities, Aimco Cares provides scholarships for students of Aimco team members, short-term financial assistance to team members in crisis and support for team members in active duty in the military and those wishing to become U.S. Citizens.



