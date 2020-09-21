Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner To Appear on LI News Radio on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 8 AM ET.
Ex-New York Congressman Anthony Weiner will be making his FIRST radio appearance in years on 103.9 FM LI News Radio on "The Smart Guys" Segment.
Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner is a fascinating guy and we look forward to having him on the air."
— Jay Oliver, Host of LI Radio News Morning Show
What: Jay Oliver, Host of LI Radio News Morning Show will ask Anthony Weiner the questions that are on everyone's minds including:
- Anthony Weiner's fall from grace to where he is now
- A potential run for NY Governor
- The political landscape
- Safety on our streets
- Is NYC Mayor Deblasio & NY Governor Cuomo doing a good job for New Yorkers?
Audio of Interview will be available After 9 AM ET. Jay Oliver will be available for interviews after the interview too.
About: Jay Oliver
Jay Oliver is the host of LI Radio News Morning Show heard from 6 to 9 AM ET. He has over two decades of broadcasting behind him on Long Island. Jay is "The Voice of Long Island". He is a frequent guest contributor on national and local TV.
About LI Radio News
LI News Radio (103.9) is Long Island’s only FM news station. Broadcasting LIVE from Islip’s MacArthur Airport, they bring news, traffic and weather to their listeners. Local news and information that impacts Long Islanders are the focus. The LI News Radio news department is the largest on Long Island, keeping the island informed locally and state-wide.
