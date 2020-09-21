The All New Hyundai Elantra 2021 Lined Up
After the amazing global debut, Elantra is about to make a boom in India too. Much information has not been revealed but it might be introduced in Sept 2021.
Elantra can be considered as the best in the segment among Sedan cars that offers you incredible features in a comparatively reasonable price range. The Korean motors HYUNDAI has always been one among the most dependable car manufacturers around the globe. Their classy sedans and luxurious SUVs are proper value for money products. Maintaining an awesome reputation around the world now Hyundai is likely to introduce India with a new model of one of their biggest assets i.e. Hyundai Elantra. From the first model itself, the Hyundai Elantra is representing the company based on its features, technology, design, style etc. It can be considered as the best in the segment among Sedan cars that offers you incredible features in a comparatively reasonable price range.
— Palash Thalnerkar, Automobile Blogger
After the amazing global debut, Elantra is about to make a boom in India too. Much information has not been revealed but it might be introduced in September 2021 starting at an estimated ex-showroom price of INR 15.00 Lakh. In the highlights of the vehicle, there are some cool features offered in the car according to the respected price range, for example, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay. About 10.2 inches wide touchscreen has been given that is now upgraded with many other functions and buyers would also enjoy wireless charging in the car itself. This fully equipped sedan would make a big place in the Indian automobile market.
Design and specifications
Elantra has always won hearts in the matter of design. Since its first model, it remained stylish and still getting an upgrade with every new model. Well coming over the 2021 model, it is simply classy by its looks, the sharp edges and wild headlight give the car an aggressive look which makes it look even more sporty and stylish. Elantra has been a four-door coupe look with innovative moulding. This hybrid model offers you a great fuel economy that will be efficient to maintain the car. It has been provided with an 8-speaker Bose sound system and 64-colour adjustable mood lightening. Apart from this it is having dual-tone alloy wheels and LED tail lamps. These soothing features give a stylish look to the car as well as a royal feel to the driver too.
Interior:
The spacious Elantra has a very alluring interior, it is not just beautiful but also equipped with smart features. It serves you with 10.25-inch infotainment system with a faster processor, powerful Bose sound system, BlueTooth and steering wheel audio control, drive mode select, wireless charging, blue link ( a Hyundai’s connected car system that is operated by an app on the phone which enables you to remote start your car, control temperature and also allows you to lock or unlock the car remotely.
Apart from this several features are given under natural voice control like Air conditioner on/off, climate control, Set fan to face or feet, air intake system, Defrost control, and other additional features.
Specifications:
Length – 4,650 mm
Width – 1,825 mm
Height – 1,420 mm
Wheelbase – 2,720 mm
Displacement – 1598 cc
Engine – 1.6 lt.
Power – 123 PS at 6,300 rpm
Torque –153.96 Nm at 4,500 rpm
Transmission – 6-speed MT / Smartstream CVT
Mileage – 32 MPG ( miles per gallon )
Fuel capacity – 14.0 gallons
Colours and Variants
The all-new Hyundai Elantra 2021 is available in following stunning colours:-
Phantom Black
Portofino Gray
Quartz White Pearl
Scarlet Red Pearl
Calypso Red
Fluid Metal
Lakeside Blue
Machine Gray
There are pretty good colour options offered by the company and all seems to be attractive. Coming to the variants, Elantra 2021 will mainly come in 4 trims, i.e. SE, SEL, N-line, Sports. Among which, SE is the basic model and would not be equipped with advanced features. There may be some changes in the specifications too as the variant changes but there is no exact information about many things as the vehicle will show up next year.
While talking about already present beasts in the market Honda Civic, Honda city 4th generation and Skoda Octavia are the main rivals in the respective price segment and coming out of the sedan category there is one option from the same family i.e. Hyundai Creta that gives a strong competition to Elantra. Talking specifically, the major competition in every aspect would be between Skoda Octavia and Hyundai Elantra N-line. Elantra has maintained its class from its first model, lets see how this new generation Elantra performs in the Indian automobile market.
