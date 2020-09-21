The world 1st Hybrid Dynamic Noise Cancellation™ & BT Intercom Headphone to be available on 22 September 2020

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Washington, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motikom, an innovative leader in high-fidelity, a personal audio device for motorcyclists, announced a launch of a new revolutionary product Motikom MPlus for motorcyclists & outdoor activities lovers, is focused on solving communication problems for sports activity. MPlus is the world 1st Hybrid Dynamic Noise Cancellation™ & BT Intercom Headphone and the game-changer for the motorcycle world.

The MPlus is designed thanks to decades of experience and excellent knowledge of audio technology. There is no motorcyclist or outdoor activity lover who will not be impressed by MPlus. The key features of this product are wonderful, provides the best noise-free motorcycle experience on the market. One of them is 5-Level Hybrid Dynamic Noise Cancellation (HDNC™), on which the company has worked for more than 2 years, allows you to adjust a total of 5 control levels from ultimate noise cancellation to amplified ambient (Talk Through) sound.

“I'm impressed with it; the noise cancellation is excellent. I particularly like the ambient mode. With the MPlus, I can listen at a low volume on the motorway and switch to the ambient mode for local roads. Safer for my hearing, safer for my riding!’ – stated the satisfied consumer.

Another great feature is Bluetooth Intercom Up to 150m, MPlus which adopts Bluetooth Technology 5.0 protocol to provide the most stable connection and power saving.

Other Key Features:

Compatible with other BT Devices

Twist Control System (TCS™)

Fit in any Helmet

Superior Audio

AI Assist Compatible

Patented Ecofit™ Design

IP67 Dust and Waterproof

Three-dimensional adjustable neckband

25 HRS of Operation

When we are talking about design, it is elegant, lightly (152 grams), and compatible with all kinds of helmets without complicated set-up. Compared to other motorcycling intercom system, MPlus is super easy to install and take off. “I have gone on a few rides with it, and it has impressed me. Riding on the highway, the outstanding and excellent performance of noise cancellation reduces a lot of background noise which lets me ride along comfortably and without distraction. Also, it fits very well along with my helmet with an extremely cozy and very snug fit,” said another happy customer.

Brand, Motikom, (short for Motion & Kommunication in German) mission is to solve communication in motion. The Founder Nick Chow and Markus Puschel, Chief Product designer, with many years of experience and commitment, are the winners of the HONG KONG SMART DESIGN AWARDS 2020 GOLD Awards.

The sales campaign will be on Indiegogo, available on 22 September 2020.

Special Limited Offer with Free Shipping Worldwide* is not to miss:

MPlus x 1 – USD 199 Only (Retail Price: USD 338)

MPlus x 2 – USD 379 Only (Retail Price: USD 676)

﻿To know more about Motikom visit https://www.motikom.com/

For Indiegogo in demand Sales Campaigns visit https://bit.ly/2FxIuSD (from 22 September 2020.)



Email: marketing@motikom.com

Phone: (852) 215-63457

Attachments