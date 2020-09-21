COVID-19 Statistics Are a Means of Manipulation, Writes President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As mounting “case” numbers are defining “hot spots” and directing public policy, San Antonio ophthalmologist Kristin S. Held, M.D., president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), calls for a careful analysis of the statistics in the fall issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.



“The COVID-19 case counts, hospitalization numbers, and death counts are meaningless in their current fluid form. Their malleability primarily serves those who seek to distort reality,” she writes.

The new definition of COVID-19 cases adopted in Texas can result in 17 “probable” cases from just one PCR-positive patient, Dr. Held explains. “COVID-related deaths can include anyone who has COVID-19 listed on the death certificate as one of the causes of death. It doesn’t have to be the first or second cause, and no COVID-19 testing is required.”



What happened around June 14-16, when “cases” spiked? Dr. Held suggests asking the following questions: “Did redefining what constitutes a COVID-19 case, hospitalization, or death change the numbers? Did federal financial aid to hospitals change admitting thresholds and practices? Did the withdrawal of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alter outpatient treatment, resulting in a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths? Was it the riots? Or what?”

One consequence of manipulating statistics is a financial windfall for hospitals, Dr. Held notes. States hit early got huge sums of money. Illinois received $740 million; New York, $684 million; and Pennsylvania, $655 million.



Since “re-opening” is based on case counts, inflated numbers result in severe economic and psychological damage to communities—and enormous loss of liberty.



“The virus is bad, but the collateral damage from the failed response is worse,” Dr. Held concludes.



The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

