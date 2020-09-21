SOLiD and JPP Telecom Establish an Exclusive Sales and Business Development Agreement

/EIN News/ -- Plano, TX, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLiD, the leader in indoor and outdoor cellular and public safety communications infrastructure, today announced an exclusive partnership with JPP Telecom, a manufacturer's representative firm. JPP Telecom will perform sales and business development on behalf of SOLiD in the South East region.

The partnership combines JPP Telecom sales expertise with SOLiD's exceptional solutions for 5G wireless communications. Through the partnership, JPP Telecom will represent SOLiD in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.

“This is an exciting time for SOLiD in the Southeast, said Dave Culpepper, Territory Sales Manager, South East. Bringing on JJP Telecom Partners to represent SOLiD is a win/win for SOLiD and our customers. Joe Pisciotta and his team bring a wealth of market knowledge and expertise that will be beneficial to all. I look forward to this great partnership.”

“JJP Telecom Partners is proud to now be representing SOLiD Gear Inc. in the SE United States, said Joe Pisciotta, Southeast Rep.We will have the honor to be working with one of the premier DAS manufactures in the wireless industry. With the addition of the SOLiD portfolio of products we see great synergy to our existing product lines. We are excited to be working with SOLiD’s industry professional Engineers, Sales and PM’s, providing the best products and service for our customers.

About JPP Telecom

JJP Telecom Partners established in 2009 owned by Joe Pisciotta a 20 plus year veteran in the wireless industry. JJP Telcom represents a number of global wireless manufactures generating sales and product approvals for its principle accounts for tier one and two wireless carriers, tower companies, turf vendors and integrators. Currently supplying antennas, passives, towers and now SOLiD DAS equipment. We have participated in major small cell deployments densifying Gigabyte LTE and 5G applications, the past 3 Superbowl venues as well as Airports, Campuses, Arenas and Enterprise applications. Gross sales for our principle accounts have exceeded $60 million dollars in the past 36 months alone. As we continue to grow our product portfolio, we expect continued success as a strategic partner supporting our customers’ wireless product requirements now and in the future.

About SOLID

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public-safety communications at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues. From the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, and universities, professional and college sports venues, government, industrial and logistics facilities, SOLiD's modular solutions scale to every challenge. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best in class solutions with ALLIANCE 5G DAS, RocketWAVE 5G mmWave repeaters, Infinity Access optical fronthaul and backhaul, and SURF Open RAN (O-RAN) networks. Edge Connectivity, SOLiD Coverage, visit www.solid.com/us/ or call 1-(888) 409-9997.

Kaila Sangester SOLiD 972-382-9832 media@solid.com