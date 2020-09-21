Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,320 in the last 365 days.

McConalogue calls for a strong green ambition for the new CAP and for maximum flexibility in relation to the capping of direct payments

The Minister for Agriculture, Food   and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., today called for a strong green ambition to be maintained in the ongoing negotiations on the CAP Post 2020.

 

Attending his first Agri Fish Council Minister McConalogue said, “This is the key issue facing us. In the new CAP we need to ensure better environmental and climate outcomes.”

 

In the course of a discussion on the proposed Green Architecture of the Post 2020 CAP Minister McConalogue called for measures to be put in place to ensure that Member States would not lose out on CAP funding if there was lower than planned take up of ECO schemes by farmers in the initial years of the CAP.

 

“I have to be crystal clear on this point.” declared Minister McConalogue, “I cannot accept anything that would expose Ireland in this way.”

 

With regard to Direct Payments and the option to cap payments that individual farmers would receive, Minister McConalogue stated, “The original proposals would have allowed Member States to reduce payments to €60,000.  I strongly supported that option for Member States and I would like to see that flexibility retained, as far as possible”.

 

The AgriFish Council also discussed a number of other items including the situation regarding trade and the markets, African Swine Fever, and proposals on nutrition labeling. 

 

Minister McConalogue also held useful discussions with Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski to discuss the future CAP and the proposed Transitional Regulation.  

 

 

ENDS

Date Released: 21 September 2020

You just read:

McConalogue calls for a strong green ambition for the new CAP and for maximum flexibility in relation to the capping of direct payments

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.