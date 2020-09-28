Brooklyn Equipment Launches With The Intent To Help Their Customers
Brooklyn Equipment ships all orders within one to two business days. On the website, clear information is outlined, promising transparent business ethics.
Brooklyn Equipment is working on producing and selling the PPE that they would personally use their kids. Brooklyn Equipment promised to offer a transparent information to all clients. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic everyone is hoarding disinfecting products and personal protective equipment. Consequently, the PPE industry witnessed a surge in demand. Given the increased demand many companies diversified their supply chains and set foot in the PPE manufacturing world.
In the same vein, various PPE companies made fake claims, showing the products in stock while the inventories were empty. Product shipping often took more than one month, destroying the customer trust. To address this issue Brooklyn Equipment was launched with a simple plan to keep stock for all products available for sale.
Brooklyn Equipment ships all orders within one to two business days. On the website, clear and concise information about the products is outlined, promising transparent business ethics. The information not only sheds light on the packaging but the manufacturing origin, process and material as well.
Huge companies are unable to optimize the quality control department for PPE products, such as Etsy, Amazon, and eBay. Also, they tend to sell products in bulk quantities, which makes it tedious for them to check the quality or optimize the quality standards. Smaller and medium companies therefore also stood in to address this issue.
Brooklyn Equipment promised to offer transparent information to all clients. The products manufactured in house are made in the New York area. All customer support is provided through people who are physically in Brooklyn, NY. Brooklyn Equipment stands with its customers as the American company that understands the need for superior customer service.
While the company claims to be “perfect only 99% of the time” it will make things right when things don’t go according to plan .
Currently, they are located at 983 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11238. Customers can order via their official website, brooklynequipmentstore.com. Customers can see the stock level in real time. And the order confirmation and shipping traceability are updated in real time via email or sms.
Brooklyn Equipment continues to find and list new products. While the offer and demand of certain branded products have made the products scarce or extremely expensive they have made a promise to always keep those products in stock as much as possible and to reduce the price as much as possible as well.
