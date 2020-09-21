500 Gallery introduces an industry first: lot views in the round via YouTube for its September 30th tribal arts auction

Bruce Wood said as far as he knows, his 500 Gallery is the first auction house to offer rotating videos for all the lots in a single sale. – 60 in all. The tribal art auction is slated for Sept. 30.

Lot 1: Senufo Kulonugo fire spitter, a massive wood carving covered with black paint and adorned by additions of red paint. Atop the head is a carved offering bowl (est. $2,500-$5,000).

Hornbill with brass and cloth from the Senufo People of the Ivory Coast, Hand-carved from a solid piece of wood and decorated with red fabric, 43 ½ inches tall (est. $5,000-$10,000).

War mask from the We/Guere people of the Ivory Coast, made from wild animal horns and cloth over carved wood, with a heavy patina from libations (est. $1,500-$3,000).