Jacqueline Ros Amable To Lead New ClimateTech Studio

Former CEO of Revolar Instinct Personal Safety Device will lead design and execution of program to help ClimateTech innovators advance ideas

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCorps today announced that Jacqueline Ros Amable will serve as managing director of a new ClimateTech program administered by NextCorps and SecondMuse that will help teams working on ClimateTech concepts validate ideas, form businesses, and connect with potential investors and partners.



Ros Amable brings immense experience in supporting and growing innovation ecosystems, from Canada to Argentina, as well as her own journey as a successful entrepreneur. She was founder and CEO of Revolar Instinct Personal Safety Device, an app-enabled wearable technology that lets trusted contacts know your GPS location and if you need help—at the click of a button. While leading the company, she became one of the first Latinas to raise millions from well-respected investors like Foundry Group. After selling and exiting Revolar, she became the Regional Director for the Americas for Techstars, where she led fully remote multicultural teams and provided coaching and support to a diverse group of entrepreneurs.

“The mission of the new ClimateTech accelerator—to foster innovation around manufacturing, sustainability and environmental justice—is well aligned with Jacqueline’s experience as an entrepreneur, coach, and mentor,” said James Senall, President, NextCorps. “Her shared vision for advancing New York’s ClimateTech initiatives, and helping others with their quest to build viable companies that can bring impactful solutions successfully to market, is a big asset as we further develop and grow this program.”

Advancing New York’s ClimateTech

The ClimateTech accelerator is supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and will help advance the innovation to meet New York State’s climate and leadership goals under Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s leadership and as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Doreen M. Harris, Acting President and CEO, NYSERDA said, “Congratulations to Jacqueline Ros Amable on being selected as the new ClimateTech managing director. She brings a wealth of experience that will be valuable in helping start-ups advance the clean energy innovation and technologies needed to hasten our ability to lower carbon emissions in New York State. Public-private partnerships are a cornerstone in our efforts to achieve Governor Cuomo’s ambitious climate and clean energy goals, and we look forward to working with her as well as the entrepreneurs and companies she will recruit into the program.”



The new accelerator will recruit globally to engage people who have the most innovative ClimateTech ideas. After a competitive review and selection process, it will offer cohort companies comprehensive support, including mentor-driven education, connections, coaching, and the chance to secure up to $280,000 in non-dilutive funding.

The new program continues the momentum and success of NYSERDA’s Tech to Market programs that are committed to catalyzing new, inclusive, technologies, at the very early seed stage, that have the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“This program is built on a very solid foundation of collaboration,” said Jacqueline Ros Amable. “As a first-time founder, I had to teach myself how to navigate a complicated startup ecosystem—from securing funding, bringing a product to market, and scaling the growth of the business over time. I believe the impact of this new program will really make a difference to other innovators in the earliest stages of their growth.”

NextCorps administered a NYSERDA supported incubator program for five years from 2014-2018 called NEXUS-NY. The proof-of-concept program helped teams vet technologies coming out of labs located in Upstate NY, supporting 49 teams and 22 startups, which raised $71M in follow-on funding and employed 237 employees as of 2019.

For inquiries, email info@nextcorps.org .

About NextCorps

NextCorps provides a suite of services, including technology commercialization support for very early-stage opportunities, business incubation for high-growth potential startups, and growth services, for manufacturing companies seeking to improve their top- and bottom-line performance. For more information, visit www.nextcorps.org .

About SecondMuse

SecondMuse is an impact and innovation company that builds resilient economies by supporting entrepreneurs and the ecosystems around them. They do this by designing, developing, and implementing a mix of innovation programming and investing capital. From Singapore to San Francisco, SecondMuse programs define inspiring visions, build lasting businesses and unite people across the globe. Over the last decade, they’ve designed and implemented programs on 7 continents with 600+ organizations such as NASA, The World Bank, and Nike. To find out more about how SecondMuse is positively shaping the world, visit: www.secondmuse.com .

Media Contact :

Shannon Wojcik

585-831-6267

shannon@rkgcomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1a45967-3e6f-447b-b250-2a2e8d682563