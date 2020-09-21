Applied Launches Applied Marketing Automation

New marketing automation application boasts extensive P&C and Benefits content library and natively integrates with Applied Epic

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced the launch of Applied Marketing Automation, the industry’s first natively integrated marketing automation application. Applied Marketing Automation allows agents and brokers to quickly build and track marketing email campaigns, delivering relevant, timely content to P&C and Benefits clients and prospects. Leveraging Applied Marketing Automation’s industry-specific curated content, agencies and brokerages can market to the right audience with the right message at the right time for more targeted prospecting, higher renewals conversion, and an elevated advisory role.

Directly integrated into Applied Epic, Applied Marketing Automation extends the value of the management system, eliminating the time and expense of managing separate, disparate marketing automation and content management systems. Users can immediately launch marketing communications from the management system, ranging from one off communications to robust marketing campaigns that nurture customers and prospects on relevant topics and subsequently track any marketing-related activities back into the management system. Core capabilities of the application include:

Content Library: Delivers more than 1,000 pieces of P&C- and Benefits - specific content branded to an agency or brokerage, including articles, infographics, deep dives, checklists, among others. Curated and developed by a dedicated editorial team, content is updated and new content is added frequently to keep communications relevant and timely.

Campaign Management: Enables users to send one-off relevant content to a single client or setup and schedule a more complex, recurring automated marketing campaign to drip/nurture information to a select audience. Additionally, the application allows users to develop their own recurring newsletter campaigns, or send campaigns Applied has curated to deliver timely information clients and prospects on specific topics of interest.

Contact and List Management: Enables users to leverage contact, account and policy/line information from Applied Epic to create hyper-targeted campaigns to prospects and clients. Also, the application ensures compliance with email marketing laws by easily managing subscription preferences.

Sales Management: Directly integrated with Applied Epic, actions a user takes within Applied Marketing Automation triggers their preferred marketing or sales workflow leveraging Sales Automation capabilities and opportunity management within Applied Epic.

Reporting and Analytics: Provides embedded reporting to track the messages and content audiences are engaging with the most, allowing users to easily adapt campaigns for maximum effectiveness.

“In today’s digital age, consumers have unlimited access to information at the tap of a button, making it more important than ever to cut through the noise and reach audiences with the messages they want, when they want it,” said Michael Howe, executive vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied Marketing Automation marries the power of sophisticated marketing automation and content resources to enable agencies and brokerages to be more focused in their targeted marketing efforts to drive a stronger book of business.”

