WISeKey Establishes First-of-its-Kind Artificial Intelligent of Things (AIoT) Laboratory in France

The WISeKey Lab, located in Meyreuil, PROVENCE-ALPES-COTE D'AZUR France, integrates AI, IoT and Cybersecurity to test and verify current state of security of the ever-increasing number of IoT networked devices

ZUG, Switzerland & GENEVA & Meyreuil, France – September 21, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT company has announced the establishment of an Artificial Intelligent of Things (AIoT) laboratory (‘the WISeKey Lab’) in France with 30 dedicated employees. The WISeKey Lab blends AI, IoT and Cybersecurity to test and verify the current state of IoT security of networked devices.





The WISeKey Lab is in compliance with the international ISO 27001 certification for information security and provides IoT discovery devices on and off the network using Digital Identification and AI to continuously analyze endpoint IoT behavior aiming to identify cyber risks, protect critical information and systems and quarantine suspicious or malicious devices. The WISeKey Lab uses AI based automation that shift the focus of companies from simply managing their current IoT operations to innovation and technological advancement and help engineers solve their unique IoT challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications.

“The WISeKey Lab will utilize our 30 years of extensive experience in designing hardware and software which are able to resist cyberattacks and in compliance with the most stringent certification standards. We always had in our DNA a holistic approach of the system: from its architecture, to design, manufacturing through a very complex supply chain, up to integration and deployment in the field, as well as, provision of credentials. We believe that each step plays a significant role in the security of the final solution. This unique experience and expertise is what our customers will benefit from through our laboratory offerings,” said Bernard VIAN, Head of the WISeKey Lab. “Additionally, we are putting major efforts into building countermeasures to Deep-Learning attacks, which will be very valuable to brands deploying connected devices. The use of AI algorithms and predictive maintenance implemented through AIoT, through our partnership with arago has the ability to quickly provide our clients with valuable insights.”

The WISeKey Lab provides its customers with IoT security assessment and audit services including semiconductor design and encryption and source code, black box testing and penetration testing. WISeKey’s strategy to leverage its Lab via long-lasting relationships with strategic partners and startups working on AIoT and its derivatives, is designed to bring a stream of high-profile clients that are in high demand for IoT cybersecurity solutions, such as AI, digital identity and privacy, secure mobile communication, secure cloud computing, IoT, secure semi-conductors and other innovative technologies offered by WISeKey.

WISekey AIoT integrates semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, AI and a data cloud to deliver to customers a unique offering to power innovation and digital transformation. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and IoT network, data will be collected in HIRO (arago’s AI based Knowledge Automation and Data platform) where it can be processed and through automation acted upon in real time in a highly secure environment.

AIoT is the brain that will power the nervous system of the network of IoT objects operating in the WISeKey ecosystem, which currently connects over 1.6 billion IoT devices secured with WISeKey’s VaultIC. With the introduction of 5G, the ecosystem will continue to grow at a much faster rate as 5G will enable the connection of every object, person, and machine. AIoT will embed AI into the core infrastructure components of the ecosystem including RoT, semiconductors, and edge computing. Specialized APIs are then used to provide interoperability between components at the device, software and platform level to optimize system and network operations. Data processed through AIoT is then collected and made accessible to extract value and enhance market intelligence and knowledge for customers. AIoT also enables secure automation of actions and business decisions based on real time data and enables IoT to work independently with minimal human support, unlike the current state of the market which requires that all actions be coded in advance based on pre-defined scenarios. With the use of AI algorithms and predictive maintenance implemented through AIoT, IoT devices will have the capability to dynamically determine actions to take decisions and self-program based on analytics and customer defined knowledge, resulting in lower operating and maintenance costs for providers.

The value of adding AI to the WISeKey platform is its ability to quickly bring insights from data. Machine learning, an AI technology, brings the ability to automatically identify patterns and detect anomalies in the data that smart sensors and devices gather such as temperature, pressure, humidity, air quality, vibration, and sound.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .



