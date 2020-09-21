Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,184 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Response To Tropical Storm Beta

September 21, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a Disaster Declaration for 29 Texas counties in response to Tropical Storm Beta. This storm is expected to make landfall this evening but has already caused storm surge and damaging winds, and has the potential to cause widespread flooding, as it continues to approach the Texas Coast. 

Counties included in this Disaster Declaration include Aransas, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Live Oak, Matagorda, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, Sabine, San Augustine, San Patricio, Shelby, Travis, Victoria, and Wharton.

"As Tropical Storm Beta approaches the coast, I urge Texans in the path of the storm to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from flooding, storm surge, and other impacts from this severe weather," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas is working closely with local officials on the ground to provide the resources our communities need to respond to Tropical Storm Beta and keep residents safe." 

View the Governor's Disaster Declaration.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Response To Tropical Storm Beta

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.