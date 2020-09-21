Montana Buffalo Bags Explains How to Build a Trusted Brand
MONTANA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montana Buffalo Bags, a worldwide retailer of leather goods, was recently featured in an article on Thrive Global. Company founder Matt Lam explained that building and maintaining relationships that are set on a foundation of trust — with both employees and customers — is at the core of the company’s success.
Beginning as a Canadian start-up, the online retailer Montana Buffalo Bags has grown into a worldwide brand that’s beloved by many — specializing in affordable leather bags, wallets, and jackets.
For customers, Lam expressed that the company has built a strong foundational trust by listening and responding to customers’ feedback and even incorporating those ideas into future designs.
“Getting customer feedback is very important to us because we are still in the early phases of our business. We have created a wide selection of items for our customers. We receive feedback daily and consider how we can make our products even better,” said Matt Lam.
For employees, Lam has developed a positive work culture and a comfortable and collaborative environment that promotes both hard work and fun team-building activities.
Lam said that through engaging in regular team meetings and ongoingly motivating and supporting one another, the Montana Buffalo Bags team is able to produce the best products and deliver quality customer service that sets them apart from other brands.
“Whenever our team is working on a new collection, we take a few days off and disconnect in the woods and camp for a few days. The time outdoors really stimulates our creativity and we are able to come up with lots of different ideas for new collections,” said Lam.
Looking to the future, Lam and his team are currently working on new product offerings and new service improvements to ensure a stellar Montana Buffalo Bags shopping experience for their worldwide audience.
For more information, please visit https://montanabuffalobags.com/.
About Montana Buffalo Bags
Founded by Canadian entrepreneur Matt Lam and headquartered in Montana (USA), Montana Buffalo Bags is an online retailer of high quality and affordable leather goods, specializing in duffle bags, wallets, and jackets.
