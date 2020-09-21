Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,178 in the last 365 days.

Red River Bank Announces Expansion to Lafayette, LA

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, La., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank announced that it has expanded into Lafayette, Louisiana with the opening of a combined loan production office and deposit production office at 91 Settlers Trace, Suite C of Building 4. 

Blake Chatelain, Red River Bank President & CEO, said, “We’re excited about our entry into the Acadiana market and being able to better serve our many local customers that we’ve partnered with over the past 21 years.” Ben Smith, Red River Bank Acadiana Market President, said, “I look forward to growing the bank in this area one customer at a time by providing excellent service and building financial relationships.”

Ben can be reached at 337-703-4357 or at benjamin.smith@redriverbank.net.

Red River Bank is the seventh largest Louisiana-based community bank and serves customers from its 25 banking centers in and surrounding Alexandria, Shreveport/Bossier, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Covington, Louisiana. Headquartered in Alexandria, LA and founded in 1999, the bank specializes in financial services and solutions for Louisiana consumers and small to mid-size businesses. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Additional information can be found at redriverbank.net

Media Contact: 
Evelyn Jones, Marketing Director
ejones@redriverbank.net 
C: 318-664-1513 O: 318-561-5903

You just read:

Red River Bank Announces Expansion to Lafayette, LA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.