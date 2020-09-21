President Trump Proclaims National Small Business Week September 20-26

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2020 National Small Business Week celebrations officially commence this week with a virtual three-day award ceremony recognizing national award winners from across the country and U.S. territories for their significant accomplishments. The three-day award ceremony will commence Tuesday, September 22, with SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza announcing the 2020 National Small Business Person of the Year.

Hosted by the SBA, the annual event honors the nation’s top small businesses, entrepreneurs, and business advocates. National Small Business Week events will continue through September 26, with local events across the country.

President Donald Trump, in his proclamation declaring September 20-26, 2020 as National Small Business Week stated, “This year, as we collectively recover from an unprecedented pandemic, my Administration remains intensely focused on helping every American enterprise remain viable, recover, and once again, thrive at historic levels. Our Nation’s more than 30 million small businesses, which employ nearly half the private-sector workforce and create two-thirds of all net new jobs, are the key to propelling our economy to the prosperity levels America has enjoyed over the past 3 years.” He added, “Across our country, small businesses are essential to their communities, creating jobs and giving back during times of prosperity and challenge. My Administration is committed to investing in small business owners and therefore advancing solutions that make it easier for them to exceed their goals. During this National Small Business Week, we celebrate the success of our American entrepreneurs who have chartered their own courses to provide jobs and a bright future for millions of American workers.”

The President’s proclamation closes with “NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim September 20 through September 26, 2020, as National Small Business Week. I call upon all Americans to recognize the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners as they grow our Nation’s economy.”

This year’s National Small Business Week virtual conference will offer free educational webinars, free business advice, and an opportunity to network with fellow business owners. Registration is required; individuals interested in the conference can register here.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit https://www.sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization #SBW2020 SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA/SCORE programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

Carol R. Wilkerson United States Small Business Administration 202-205-8520 Carol.Wilkerson@sba.gov