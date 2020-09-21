Sorenson Communications, LLC Offers Spanish Communication Services to Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Americans

Need for human connection knows no language, cultural, or technological boundaries

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sorenson Communications, LLC and its affiliate, CaptionCall , reaffirm their commitment to continuing to provide Americans with quality and reliable Spanish communication options for video relay and captioned telephone services, which include mobile applications.



“To best meet our customers’ needs, we offer people the flexibility and confidence to independently place and receive phone calls, including calls to emergency services or loved ones, wherever, whenever, and in what language they prefer,” notes Scott Wood, CEO of Sorenson Communications, the leading provider of communication solutions for people who are Deaf and hard-of-hearing.

The need for these reliable communication services is real. Nearly one million Americans identify as Deaf, and 48 million Americans experience some degree of hearing loss. According to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau numbers, the 60.6 million Hispanic people in the U.S. comprise 18.5 percent of the nation’s total population, and Spanish is the second most commonly spoken language in the U.S.

Sorenson Communications offers people who are Deaf and hearing the option to communicate in real time, each in their natural language – sign language or spoken Spanish or English. In addition, Sorenson Relay users can also designate contacts for whom a Spanish-speaking interpreter is requested. When Sorenson launched its Spanish relay service in 2007, Sorenson was the only company to offer the services with professionally rated Spanish-speaking interpreters.

CaptionCall provides no-cost captioned telephone services in both Spanish and English to anyone who has hearing loss who needs captions to use the phone. Since 2015, CaptionCall has provided Spanish-speaking communication assistants who provide Spanish captions of what callers are saying and today, CaptionCall telephone programs include Spanish language interfaces to help Spanish speakers connect.

Both Sorenson Communications and CaptionCall are funded by the federal government and are available at no cost to those who qualify.

National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15, celebrates various Latin American countries’ independence as well as the contributions of Americans who trace their roots to Hispanic and Spanish-speaking nations.

For more information about Sorenson’s Spanish services, visit https://www.sorenson.com/services/espanol/ or call 866-987-7528. For Mexico, call (with no charges) 001-877-510-7655.

To learn more about CaptionCall’s Spanish services, visit https://captioncall.com/telefono or call 877-384-2636.

