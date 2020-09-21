New True Crime Novel Sheds Light on the Role One Brave Woman Played in Expanding DNA Testing of Arrestees in Louisiana

Author Don Johnson honors his late wife, Ellen, and her legacy in ‘Who’s Watching You?’

/EIN News/ -- ST. AMANT, La., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 11, 2001, Ellen Crawford Johnson was returning to her truck after purchasing groceries when she was suddenly attacked and abducted by an assailant she would later learn had only been released from prison two weeks prior. Enduring multiple stab wounds, sexual assault and a jump from a vehicle travelling over 50 miles per hour, Ellen fought to survive, exhibiting a fierce courage that would not only save her life and convict her attacker but also help ensure justice for other victims.

In his debut release, “Who’s Watching You?,” Don Johnson pays tribute to his wife, Ellen, sharing her powerful true story of survival after her brutal attack. Through the book, readers come to learn who Ellen was and witness her determination, bravery and strength as she fought back against her attacker, faced him in court and offered her testimony in support of criminal DNA testing, the latter playing a pivotal role in making DNA collection from arrestees a statewide practice in Louisiana.

“Who’s Watching You?” details how biological evidence from the stolen truck and rape kit helped identify Ellen’s attacker and ensured the jury would find him guilty beyond all reasonable doubt. Pairing his wife’s story with law enforcement statistics, Johnson demonstrates the importance of criminal DNA sampling in solving crime and deterring recidivism. He also raises awareness around assault and the devastating impact it has on the lives of victims and their families.

Ultimately, “Who’s Watching You?” is an informative and touching tribute to a woman who advocated for herself and others in the face of trauma and helped usher in a new era of crime prevention in Louisiana.

“Who’s Watching You?”

By Don Johnson

ISBN: 9781532098253 (softcover); 9781532098260 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and iUniverse

About the author

Don Johnson met his wife, Ellen Crawford Johnson, in 1990 and the two were married until she passed away from cancer in 2018. He was inspired to share his wife’s story to fulfill his promise to continue to spread her legacy and encourage women to have strength in the worst of situations just as his beloved wife had done. Don is a veteran and has professional experience as a farmer, oil field worker, associate accountant and real estate marketer. “Who’s Watching You?” is his first book.

