Australia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Australia outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Australia-Data-Center-Market-Investment-Analysis-and-Growth-Opportunities-2020-2025

Executive Summary

Increase in Smart City Projects is Driving the Data Center Market in Australia

Australia ranked among the top five countries in the world to implement government policies and regulations for cloud adoption, thereby increasing investments in the country. The growing demand for smart devices, the increasing demand for analytics cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led many Australian organizations to invest in big data and IoT technologies.

Several industry verticals such as healthcare, agriculture, asset management, facility management are investing in IoT technology to improve their productivity and efficiency in dealing with customers. Over 44% of the enterprises have already implemented IoT, and it is estimated the Australian IoT market will reach $20 billion by the end of 2020.

What is the Impact of the Current COVID-19 Pandemic in the Australia Market?

The data center construction projects in Australia are continuing as the construction is classified as an essential service under Australian COVID-19 regime, and it is the vital sector to keep the economy of the country running. In Australia, the impact is low. However, the data center market in Australia is likely to witness supply chain disruptions with manufacturing, trading routes, material, and labor shortages, expecting to delay the completion of several projects.

What are Key Factors Attracting Investments in Australia?

In terms of investment, the Australia data center market size will grow at a CAGR of over 3.4% during 2020-2025. NEXT DC, Equinix, Digital Realty, Macquarie, and iseek are the prominent vendors in the Australian market. The submarine cable deployments will boost the Australia data center market growth. In 2019, submarine fiber cable projects INDIGO-Central and INDIGO-West connected two significant locations of Australia with Australia and Singapore. Over 50% of the business IT budget is spent on migration to cloud-based services in Australia. The cloud services market is the region grew by 20.6% in 2019 compared to 2018. Moreover, the number of local government initiatives for smart cities projects increased by 21% in 2019, which was a rise of 11% compared to 2018.

What Business Intelligence does this Report Provide?

The report provides Australia data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country. An in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 on the Australia data center market is included in the report.

Furthermore, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the colocation industry in Australia, and retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Australia.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Australia data center market size during 2020-2025, is included in this exclusive report.

The report further categorizes the Australia data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast. The report also profiles prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors in the Australia data center market.

Key Developments

The adoption of managed hosting services, procurement of high-performance computing infrastructure is likely to drive the all-flash storage segment.

Sydney continues to dominate in data center investments, followed by Melbourne and Perth in Australia.

The deployment of 16/32 FC and NVMe-oF switches will grow due to the increased adoption of flash arrays. However, the installation of 100 GbE ports is likely to grow at the aggregation layer in medium and large data centers.

The acceptance of Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) systems is high in the Australia data center market.

The majority of data center investors are installing hybrid systems that support free cooling as well as compressor-based cooling.

The use of smart security systems such as high-definition cameras and biometric access will increase, thereby reducing the use of card-based access control in data centers. Most facilities are likely to adopt four-layered physical security with on-site security personnel.

Key Companies Mentioned in this Report Include

IT Infrastructure Providers – Atos, Arista, Broadcom, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco, NetApp, Dell Technologies, IBM, Lenovo.

Construction Service Providers - CM+A, Nilsen, ControlWorks, Taylor Group Construction, VOS group, Benmax Group, FDC Construction &Fitout Pty Ltd, Aurecon, John Holland, AECOM, Hutchinson Builders, Cockram, Bruceshaw, ISG, Linesight,.

Support Infrastructure Providers – ABB, Caterpillar, Delta Group, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, STULZ, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Euro-Diesel (KINOLT), Hitec-Power Protection, Rittal, Piller Power Systems, Condair Group.

Data Center Investors - NEXTDC, Canberra Data Centres , Equinix, Macquarie Telecom Group, DC Two, D Coin, Virtutel , Flexenclosure, Digital Realty, Keppel DC REIT, DXN (Data Exchange Network), iseek.





