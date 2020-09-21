Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Two Lost Hikers on Mt. Chocorua

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Benjamin Lewis 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 September 21, 2020

Tamworth, NH – At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, a call was received from 911 dispatch for two lost hikers on the Weetamoo Trail on Mt. Chocorua in Tamworth. Kent Blosil and Magdalena Blosil, both from Groton, MA, called 911 when they were descending the Weetamoo Trail and found themselves off the path in the dark and without flashlights. New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded and were able to coach them back to the Weetamoo Trail. They eventually made it to the Piper Trail and then back to the trailhead parking area.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.

