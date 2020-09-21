Caribbean Islands Bunker Fuel Market is Flourishing Due to its Rising Demand in Marine Trade
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean islands bunker fuel market was valued at $8,231 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $16,404 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2023. A fishing vessel is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as this vessel possesses high potential to use battery solutions because diesel engines do not have better efficiency even at low speeds. Thus, boats/ships can be built on diesel-electric power while operating in low speeds for a couple of hours.
MGO is required by small, medium- to high-speed auxiliary units or auxiliary motors and ship engines, which are generally found on fishing boats, small ferries, or tugs. This grade of fuel has low percentage of sulfur; therefore, its demand is projected to increase, owing to implementation of regulations to prevent air pollution from ships by the IMO.
International Maritime Organizations (IMO) regulation to implement a sulfur cap for marine fuels and increase in marine-borne trade drive the growth of the Caribbean islands bunker fuel market growth. In addition, the availability of alternative sources for marine fuel is expected to supplement the market growth in the future.
The low-sulfur requirement is expected to have a significant impact on the global shipping and refining industries. The 2020 date is subject to a review of the required availability of marine bunker fuel. Therefore, MDO/MGO is considered as one of the feasible alternatives to diversify and secure fuel consumption in various end-use industries. Light distillate bunker fuels ensure the enhanced environmental performance of marine trade, including decreased greenhouse emissions.
Some of the manufacturers in the Caribbean islands bunker fuel market include Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc., Bomin Bunker Oil Corp., BP PLC, Bunker Holding A/S, Chemoil Energy Ltd., Exxon Mobil, Gazprom Neft PJSC, GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd., KPI Bridge Oil A/S, and Royal Dutch Shell PLC.
Key Findings of the Caribbean Islands Bunker Fuel Market:
• In 2016, residual fuel oil accounted for the maximum market revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2 % during the forecast period.
• IFO 380 is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.2% during the forecast period.
• Small independent commercial distributor is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.1%.
• Container shipping generated the maximum revenue in 2016, accounting for $1,806 million in the Caribbean islands bunker fuel market.
