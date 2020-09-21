Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 case update (20 September 2020)
Active cases: 1,426
New cases: 22 New tests: 161 Total confirmed: 3,526 Recovered: 1,992 (+0) Deaths: 108 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
There were 543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,150 in the last 365 days.
Active cases: 1,426
New cases: 22 New tests: 161 Total confirmed: 3,526 Recovered: 1,992 (+0) Deaths: 108 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.