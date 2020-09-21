Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tiziana Life Sciences plc: Publication of Research Note

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), is pleased to note the publication of a new analyst research note from H C Wainwright & Co which is available on the Company’s website at https://ir.tizianalifesciences.com/static-files/0bae55ef-6589-43f2-a4bd-65be16b3dce1

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a dual listed (NASDAQ: TLSA & UK AIMS: TILS) biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases. In addition to milciclib, the Company will be shortly initiating phase 2 studies with orally administered foralumab for Crohn’s Disease and nasally administered foralumab for progressive multiple sclerosis. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) in clinical development in the world. This phase II compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn’s Disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

For further enquiries:
   
United Kingdom:  
   
Tiziana Life Sciences plc  
   
Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder +44 (0)20 7495 2379
   
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated adviser)  
   
Liam Murray / Jo Turner +44 (0)20 7213 0880
   
Optiva Securities Limited (Broker)  
   
Robert Emmet +44 (0)20 3981 4173
   
United States:  
   
Investors  
   
Dave Gentry  
   
RedChip Companies Inc.  
   
001 407 – 491 – 4498  
   
Dave@redchip.com  

 

