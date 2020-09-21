Larimar Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that Carole Ben-Maimon, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will virtually present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 1:40 p.m. EDT.



About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. The company’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:

Mike Celano

Larimar Therapeutics

(215) 327-1838

mcelano@larimartx.com

Media Contact:

Gina Cestari

6 Degrees

(917) 797-7904

gcestari@6degreespr.com