Indegene Digital Summit 2020 Set to be the North Star for Dialogs on Digital Acceleration in Life Sciences

/EIN News/ -- Former FDA Commissioner to deliver the keynote address

PRINCETON, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene Digital Summit, the premier global thought leadership symposium on customer experience and digital transformation in life sciences, is now set to take off as a multi-week virtual event this year. The event will be held on September 25, October 2, and October 16. With a stellar lineup of 60+ industry leaders, the summit is set to be the most influential forum for pharma dialogs on digital acceleration.



Scott Gottlieb, MD, the former commissioner of the Food & Drug Administration, will deliver the keynote address. Scott will be joined by 5 more distinguished keynote speakers including Sebastian Guth, PhD (President, Americas Region, Bayer Pharmaceuticals), Daniel Kraft, MD (Chair for Medicine, Singularity University and Founder and Chair, Exponential Medicine), Richard Ashworth, (President, CEO, and Board Member, Tivity Health; Former President, Walgreens), and Aseem Puri (Chief Marketing Officer, Unilever International). The theme for this year’s summit is Life Sciences’ Digital Leap from X to 10X – Delivering Digital Impact @ Scale.

According to Gaurav Kapoor, EVP – Global Product Commercialisation and Cofounder, Indegene, “The current environment has accelerated the need for a digital reset in the life sciences industry, enabling business leaders to scale up a wide range of digital initiatives. The industry now needs to move away from isolated pockets of excellence and experimentation to a steady, integrated state and scale across the organization. The 2020 edition of the Indegene Digital Summit will continue to push boundaries and explore unchartered territories around how life sciences can take the digital leap from X to 10X.”

Marc Valdiviezo, VP, Strategy & Applied Digital Transformation, Indegene, adds, “In today’s changed reality, you must rewire and rethink how you can propel your organizations forward into a successful, digitally augmented future. On behalf of Indegene, I welcome everybody to take the leap with us and join this unique journey in an industry-only forum.”

The event will go live with 60+ speakers and 18+ sessions, with 1500+ attendees joining virtually from across the globe. The participants can also experience unique networking opportunities through mobile app, attendee roundtables, and networking lounge. Download the IDS app here – iOS App Store | Android App Store

Indegene Digital Summit was launched in 2019 with keynote addresses from David Blair (Head of Industry, Healthcare, Google), Neil Jordan (Worldwide General Manager, Health Industry, Microsoft), and Shez Partovi (Worldwide Lead, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Genomics, Amazon Web Services). The maiden edition of the event brought to fore negotiating and problem solving in digital migration and digital ambitions of the pharma industry.

Indegene, the global commercial and medical solutions provider to the life sciences and biopharma industry, is evangelizing open dialoging around elevated customer experience using multipronged digital solutions backed by data and analytics and endorsed by sophisticated and scientific measures of ROI. To this end, the company’s thought leadership platform, PharmaFuture™ is the host to several industry leaders’ councils from commercial, medical affairs, and biotech.

Check out the 1-min preview video. To learn more and register for the Indegene Digital Summit Virtual 2020, please visit digitalsummit.indegene.com or Click here.

About Indegene

Indegene (www.indegene.com) is a leading global provider of modern medical and commercial tech solutions to the life science and healthcare enterprises. The company deploys cutting edge applications of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning to the digital maturity journey of global life science and biopharma companies. Indegene employs 2800+ people across its offices in North America, Europe, India, and China. Indegene works with the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies.

For further information, please contact:

digitalsummit@indegene.com