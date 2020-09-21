Global Technologies, Ltd Update on Corporate Operations

/EIN News/ -- Company Fully Reporting with Securities and Exchange Commission



ST. PETERSBURG, FL, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Technologies, Ltd (OTC Pink: GTLL), a holding corporation, which through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in the online sales of CBD and hemp related products, the acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets and logistics is pleased to update shareholders on the Company’s current operations.

Upon the filing of its Registration Statement on Form 10-12/G, the Company has returned to a fully reporting status with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company’s Quarterly, Annual and Current Reports filed with the SEC can be found on the Company’s website at, https://globaltechnologiesltd.info/filings.html .

The Company’s operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries consist of:

About TCBM Holdings, LLC

TCBM Holdings, LLC (“TCBM”) was formed as a Delaware limited liability company on August 10, 2017. TCBM is a holding corporation, which operated through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, HMNRTH, LLC and 911 Help Now, LLC.

About HMNRTH, LLC

HMNRTH, LLC (“HMN”) was formed as a Delaware limited liability company on July 30, 2019. HMNRTH operates as an online store selling a variety of hemp and CBD related products. The Company’s business model is to bridge the gap between the lifestyle and knowledge components within the cannabis industry. The Company’s goal is to educate every consumer while cultivating an experience by providing quality products, branded cutting-edge content, and diversified product lines for any purpose. Most importantly, we want our clients to discover their inner HMN, redefine their inner HMN and Empower their inner HMN.

In September 2019, the Company entered into a Quality Agreement with Nutralife Biosciences for the development and production of its CBD line of products. The Company’s product line includes hemp derived, full spectrum cannabidiol tinctures and creams in varying sizes. The Company’s ecommerce website can be found at www.hmnrth.com/ .

About 911 Help Now, LLC

911 Help Now, LLC (“911”) was formed as a Delaware limited liability company on February 2, 2018. 911 was a holding company of intellectual property in the safety and security space. At present, we own no intellectual property within our 911 subsidiary, but continue to seek to identify opportunistic acquisitions.

About Markets on Main, LLC

Markets on Main, LLC (“MOM”) was formed as a Florida limited liability company on April 2, 2020. MOM is A full service, sales and distribution, third-party logistics provider and portal to multi-channel sales opportunities. MOM’s focus is on bringing small businesses and entrepreneurs to large opportunities and distribution. MOM will provide the following services to its clients: inventory management, brand management, fulfillment and drop-ship capabilities, retail distribution and customer service. MOM’s website can be found at www.marketsonmain.com/ .

The company also wishes to remind all shareholders and persons of interest that Global Technologies, Ltd will be making announcements and updates via social media. Updates can be found at our social media channel on Twitter at: https://www.twitter.com/GlobalTechGTLL .

About Global Technologies, Ltd:

Global Technologies, Ltd, based in St. Petersburg, FL, was a technology portfolio company that acquired nascent technology and related innovations, inventions and IP assets to enhance their growth and development. The Company’s previous business model built revenues and asset value through a model of continuous growth, income from or sale of its portfolio holdings, and technology licensing or distribution agreements. The Company is currently seeking a merger candidate. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://globaltechnologiesltd.info/ .

