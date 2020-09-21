Tints of Nature － Simply Healthier Hair Color: American Shoppers Look for Socially-Responsible Brands

Tints of Nature Organic Hair Color is Cruelty-Free, Vegan, and Socially Responsible

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American shoppers have a conscious.

A 2019 study showed that 72 percent of Americans want companies that reflect their values. A 2018 study showed that 64 percent of consumers would switch, avoid, or boycott a brand based on its stand on societal issues.

“We are glad the world is catching up to us,” Raoul Perfitt, CEO and formulator of Tints of Nature, a United Kingdom company that manufactures natural, organic, cruelty-free, and vegan hair coloring systems. “We’ve been a socially responsible company since day one.”

Another important factor driving socially-responsible shoppers are Millennials, who already exhibit key shopping patterns, such as buying from corporations with pro-social messages, sustainable manufacturing methods, and ethical business standards .

“We have been a socially-responsible company since we founded Tints of Nature in the mid-1990s,” Perfitt said. “No animals are harmed. All of our products are cruelty-free and never tested on animals. We work with sustainable suppliers.

“Tints of Nature is internationally recognized by animal welfare organizations PETA and Choose Cruelty-Free as a cruelty-free brand,” Perfitt added. “We have learned that even non-vegan consumers are beginning to seek out vegan products.”

Tints of Nature, however, has not had to sacrifice quality in their products.

“We offer hair-salon level hair coloring. Our unique blend of natural and organic ingredients, combined with plant-derived extracts and vitamins C and E, will enhance, protect and moisturize as you color your hair,” Perfitt said.

Tints of Nature, which offers a line of permanent colors and semi-permanent henna colors, contain more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally-derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts.

“Since our hair coloring system is organic and plant-based, we avoid harsh chemicals whenever possible,” Perfitt said.

Tints of Nature is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, but now plans to expand its retail distribution network throughout the United States. It is already available on Amazon and VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness e-commerce portal.

For more information, visit tintsofnatureusa.com.

