RECS (Research Experience in Carbon Sequestration) 2020 is Now Accepting Applications

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) invites graduate students and early career professionals who are interested in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) to apply for the 2020 Research Experience in Carbon Sequestration (RECS) program.

Founded in 2004, the RECS program is supported by FE and the National Energy Technology Laboratory. The program offers graduate students and early career professionals the opportunity to learn about CCUS. CCUS is a combination of technologies that capture, compress, transport, use, and permanently store carbon dioxide emissions from large, stationary fossil energy facilities, industrial plants, and the atmosphere, with a process known as direct air capture.

RECS 2020 will include interactive content on a range of CCUS topics. It will also incorporate virtual CCUS site tours and online learning modules with video, live lectures, discussion, and group exercises. Some of the Nation’s leading CCUS experts from DOE’s National Laboratories, the energy industry, and academia will join the program as well. They will discuss key CCUS research, development, and demonstration projects and how policy and business drivers impact the field. 

Applicants should be graduate students or early career professionals based in the United States. RECS encourages those with backgrounds in geology, chemistry, hydrology, physics, engineering, natural sciences, and related fields to apply. Enrollment is limited to 20 participants and is tuition free. 

RECS 2020 is scheduled for December 4–11 as an online program. The deadline to apply is October 9. Visit the RECS website to learn more about the application process.

