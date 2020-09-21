DAVIDsTEA Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 will be released after market close today, September 21, 2020. The Company will host a webcast call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.



Details of the webcast

Via the internet at: www.davidstea.com , in the "investor relations" section.

An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA is a leading branded retailer and growing mass wholesaler of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts and accessories on our e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and through 18 Company-owned and operated retail stores in Canada. A selection of DAVIDsTEA products is also available in more than 2,500 grocery stores and pharmacies across Canada. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Investor Contact Media Contact MaisonBrison Communications PELICAN PR Pierre Boucher Lyla Radmanovich 514-731-0000 514-845-8763 investors@davidstea.com media@rppelican.ca



