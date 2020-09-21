Puppet’s Latest Services Extend the Value of Infrastructure as Code to the Windows Admin

/EIN News/ -- Company continues to see growth in the Windows sector with 10,000+ active users of the Puppet VS Code Extension alone

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet , the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced new Windows services, integrations and enhancements aimed at making it easier to automate and manage infrastructure using tools Windows admins rely on. The latest updates include services around Group Policy Migration and Chocolatey, as well as enhancements to the Puppet VS Code Extension, and a new Puppet PowerShell DSC Builder module.

“There is a false — and often costly perception — that managing infrastructure as code is not relevant for the Windows admin,” said Abby Kearns, CTO at Puppet. “This is definitely not the case. We are seeing healthy growth in this sector as Windows teams continually turn to Puppet to ensure desired state and compliance across their entire infrastructure, begin migrating to Microsoft Azure, and automate critical activities like patch management with Puppet. We are committed to investing in this sector with an eye on automating at scale and making the Window admin’s life easier.”

“Puppet is committed to bringing more value to Windows teams, enabling them to modernize their technology stack without having to change their day-to-day experience,” said Mukesh Sharma, Co-Founder & COO at Chocolatey. “There has been a real shift in the Windows market, largely driven by the inability of traditional tools to easily automate. This carves out a big opportunity for Puppet and Chocolatey. Our partnership with Puppet will help organizations deploy faster in a scalable manner. Organizations will also benefit from leveraging our joint investments, as we continue to develop best practices and integrations to pave a clear path forward for Windows management."

Puppet’s latest services make securing and managing Windows infrastructure easier at scale:

Puppet’s Chocolatey Setup and Deployment service fully automates the deployment of Windows software through installing and configuring Chocolatey as a package manager. This new service enables Window teams to efficiently deploy and make changes to Windows software at scale, accelerating the speed of deployments and supporting the expansion of automation across an entire organization.

fully automates the deployment of Windows software through installing and configuring Chocolatey as a package manager. This new service enables Window teams to efficiently deploy and make changes to Windows software at scale, accelerating the speed of deployments and supporting the expansion of automation across an entire organization. Puppet’s Group Policy Migration service identifies which Group Policy setting is best suited to manage with Puppet and consolidates them into a single interface. Enterprises are able to better track Windows configurations in a central location and can make changes to their Windows infrastructure more efficiently.

Continued Commitment to Windows Native Tool Support

For years, Puppet has been dedicated to extending the power of continuous automation to Windows teams with their native tooling and language. It’s latest tools compliment this through:

Optimized Code Discovery : The new Puppet PowerShell DSC Builder module extends the resources of the PowerShell Gallery to Puppet users and the Puppet Forge giving users access to all the automation that DSC provides without needing to leave the Puppet ecosystem.

: The new Puppet PowerShell DSC Builder module extends the resources of the to Puppet users and the giving users access to all the automation that DSC provides without needing to leave the Puppet ecosystem. Enhanced Change Insights: The Puppet VS Code Extension provides Windows admins full support for Puppet’s DSL and built in Intellisense and error checking to help ensure code changes are correct before deploying changes, in the same user interface and text editor Windows admins are familiar with.

To learn more about how Puppet helps Windows teams automate critical infrastructure, head here . For Windows services, please visit our website .

About Puppet

Puppet makes infrastructure actionable, scalable and intelligent. From the data center to the cloud, Puppet helps enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure to deliver innovation and efficiency through continuous automation. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimize costs, boost compliance and ensure security - all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practices and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at puppet.com.

