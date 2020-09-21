ControlScan Listed Among Top Managed Security Service Providers

MSSP Alert 2020 “Top 250 MSSPs” list honors ControlScan alongside MSSPs, MDR service providers and cybersecurity companies worldwide

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlScan, a leader in managed security services specializing in compliance, detection and response, announces that MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has recognized the company on its 2020 Top 250 MSSPs list. Appearing on the list at number 39, ControlScan is ranked among the top 16 percent of managed security service providers (MSSPs) listed.



ControlScan delivers managed security services such as UTM firewall management, as well as a full suite of 24x7 managed detection and response (MDR) solutions that include advanced endpoint security, log event collection and correlation, proactive threat hunting, and more. The company is known for its security-as-a-service (SECaaS) delivery model, which gives the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) cost-effective access to the same cybersecurity services and technologies as their larger counterparts.

“The managed security service provider market is filled with providers of various size and scale,” said Mark Carl, CEO, ControlScan. “We believe that ControlScan consistently ranks high on the annual Top MSSPs list because of the breadth and depth of services we offer, as well as our strong customer and partner support.”

The Top 250 MSSP rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2020 readership survey combined with the digital media site’s global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fourth-annual list has expanded from 2019 (200 honorees) and 2018-2017 (100 honorees) amid MSSP Alert’s continued, organic readership growth.

During the September 17 list announcement call with readers and other industry stakeholders, After Nines Inc. executive VP Joe Panettieri said that this year’s survey garnered responses from 753 organizations in 25 countries. In addition, the average revenue among the Top 250 MSSPs is $19.15 million, up 16% from 2019, he said.

The Top 250 MSSPs 2020 list and associated report are available now on MSSPAlert.com. For more information on ControlScan managed security services, please visit ControlScan.com/MSS.

About ControlScan

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cyber criminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts; 24x7 managed detection and response; managed UTM firewall services; ASV vulnerability scanning; security penetration testing; PCI compliance programs and validation services; QSA and HIPAA assessments; and more, we’ve got your back. For more information visit ControlScan.com.

