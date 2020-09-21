Virtual Applied Net Commences with Record-Breaking Conference Attendance

Eight-day conference opens to largest attendance ever to discuss innovation driving the digital path forward for insurance

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® and the Applied Client Network today commenced the first-ever fully virtual Applied Net conference, bringing together the largest online gathering of independent agents, brokers, insurers and MGAs. During this week and the week of October 5, attendees will take advantage of educational sessions, network with peers, and gain access to new products and new innovation across the market-leading Applied portfolio.

“As we navigate today’s challenges and build the digital path forward, agencies, brokerages and insurers are looking to technology to bring the distribution channel closer together, creating more productivity, intelligence, simplicity and value,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “This year’s fully virtual Applied Net conference will be unlike any other we have hosted. It will be an amazing representation of our industry coming together while being remote to explore critical industry trends and world-class innovation that will enable our industry to emerge stronger and more resilient in the Digital Future of Insurance.”

Complimentary for all Applied customers, Applied Net 2020 promises inspiring keynote presentations, more than 120 educational sessions across nine tracks, and exhibitors from across the insurance industry. Keynote speakers will provide unique perspectives and strategies on how to overcome challenges and succeed in the digital future.

Rhodes will discuss his vision for the digital future of insurance to create unprecedented opportunities for our customers to generate greater operational efficiencies and drive growth through new products, services and customer experience.

Michael Howe, executive vice president of Product Management for Applied Systems, will discuss a wide range of product innovation from Applied and how those solutions enable agents and brokers to capitalize on the increasing pace of technological change and emerge as a stronger and more competitive business in the years ahead.

Brian Langerman, chief executive officer of Applied Client Network, will share his perspective and insights on the value Applied Client Network provides as users helping users gain the most of their technology investment.

Rich Belanger, executive vice president of Product Development for Applied Systems will talk through Applied’s technology and product portfolio evolution.

“As our agent and broker customers operate in our new normal, the Applied Client Network remains committed to providing the resources, networking opportunities and advocacy wherever they may be,” said Langerman. “We look forward to this year’s fully-virtual Applied Net bringing complimentary education sessions and online networking experiences to all of our customers.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Applied Client Network

Applied Client Network is the global technology community of Applied Systems users. It promotes successful technology and business practices through communication, education and advocacy. Founded in 1985 and based in Chicago, the association represents insurance agencies and brokerages that use Applied Systems software worldwide. AppliedClientNetwork.org

