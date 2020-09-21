Eyeota Integrates ID5’s Universal ID to Enhance Audience Identity Resolution

In preparation for the cookieless future, Eyeota rolls out data diversity initiative

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeota , the leading audience technology platform enabling the intelligent use of data, today announced its global integration with ID5’s Universal ID to further boost the clarity of its Audience Identity Resolution. Eyeota’s Audience Identity Resolution connects multiple IDs associated with a user enabling marketers to access people-based audiences without third-party cookies. This global integration with ID5 is part of Eyeota’s larger data diversity initiative to ensure its audience solutions remain flexible and addressable for brands and advertisers activating across omnichannel environments.



As the independent identity solution for digital advertising, ID5 provides an encrypted, first-party ID solution that enables publishers to identify 100% of users, whatever browser they use. ID5’s privacy-by-design solution respects users’ privacy while allowing publishers to better monetize their audiences and platforms to operate more efficiently by maximizing the value of data and inventory.

By integrating with ID5’s Universal ID, Eyeota improves the diversity of its audience solutions, enabling the identification of users in cookieless environments as well as the continued delivery of audiences at scale for brands and advertisers globally. ID5's Universal ID is based on transparency and control, which ensures that users' privacy choices are respected throughout the advertising value chain. Eyeota’s Audience Identity Resolution provides marketers and advertisers with access to stronger quality audience data and enriched targeting solutions.

Eyeota has strengthened its Audience Identity Resolution by updating its identity graph to:

Accept new types of IDs for association with a user’s profile such as first-party cookies, mobile advertising IDs (MAIDs) and hashed email addresses (HEMs).

Store IDs provided by various ID graph suppliers like ID5’s Universal ID, which allows Eyeota to identify users across multiple platforms.

“Identity is at the core of digital advertising as data-driven campaigns provide a serious revenue stream for publishers and enable marketers to achieve stronger ROI from targeted campaigns,” said Mathieu Roche, CEO and co-founder at ID5. “Eyeota’s global integration with our Universal ID solution helps prepare data owners, marketers and agencies for a data-driven future without third-party cookies.”

“As we continue evolving our technology, platform and products to deliver better data quality and transparency to our clients, our integration with ID5 allows us to better support the cookieless digital advertising ecosystem by remaining ID agnostic,” said Kristina Prokop, CEO and co-founder of Eyeota. “We are already seeing an overlap of more than 65% between our publisher partners and the ID5 Universal ID, which will only continue to increase over the coming months.”

To learn more about Eyeota and the company’s data diversity initiative to future-proof its audience solutions, please visit: https://www.eyeota.com .

About Eyeota

Eyeota is an audience technology platform that enables the intelligent use of data.

We work with marketers, data owners and research companies to provide distinct, comprehensive and qualified audience data. Our technology platform transforms audience data so that organizations can make smarter business decisions, understand customers and enrich marketing strategies.

Eyeota was founded in 2010 and operates in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. For more information, please visit http://www.eyeota.com .

About ID5

ID5 is the shared identity infrastructure designed to improve user recognition in a privacy-compliant way. ID5’s solutions improve match rates between platforms and allow user identification in browsers where 3rd party cookies are blocked. ID5 enables publishers to better monetize their audiences and allows ad tech platforms to operate more efficiently and maximize the value of data and inventory.

Created in 2017 by seasoned ad tech professionals, ID5 services clients globally from offices in London and Paris. For more information about ID5 and its solutions, please visit www.id5.io .

