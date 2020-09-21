2nd Watch Launches Free Pre-Migration Cost Assessment Service

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch announces a free, Pre-Migration Cost Assessment Service. This program will help large enterprises understand the potential cost savings when moving on-premises IT infrastructure to the cloud. And for a limited time, the service is being made available at no charge, thanks to an 2nd Watch subsidized investment.



2nd Watch’s Pre-Migration Cost Assessment answers the following questions:

What will it cost to run my current workloads in the cloud on AWS?

What will it cost to move my current workload to the cloud?

What will I need to provision based on my current utilization, not what I have (over) provisioned?

What are my options when dealing with existing software licenses?

How does my current on-premises TCO compare to an AWS TCO?

Can I save money by migrating to the cloud?

This rapid engagement leverages an agentless tool provided by CloudChomp. The tool installs in less than 30 minutes and provides a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) analysis within a day.

The engagement analyzes utilization information to produce optimized AWS price scenarios, thereby minimizing your company’s future TCO. By rightsizing the infrastructure during the migration, customers will avoid over-provisioning of cloud resources once they make the decision to move to the AWS public cloud. For companies that take advantage of this analysis, the service will identify substantial saving opportunities, while taking full advantage of the benefits of the public cloud.

Comparing on-premise costs to potential public cloud costs can be a complex and time-consuming activity. Many companies attempt to do this manually creating bottlenecks, inaccurate estimates, and ultimately slows down the decision process. Oftentimes, the results are based on an over-provisioned infrastructure, inflating estimate of potential future public cloud costs. As a result, simply lifting and shifting the current infrastructure to the cloud will not yield the benefits that customers seek. To assess the true potential cost, utilization information has to be mapped to a right-sized environment. Only by doing this can organizations optimize IT infrastructure costs and increase business agility.

“The Pre-Migration Cost Assessment is an incredibly easy and painless way for organizations to assess their potential future cost savings and build a detailed business case for migrating to the cloud.” said Chris Garvey, EVP of Product at 2nd Watch. “We don’t believe that customers should have to pay to find out how much their post migration cost will be, which is why we are announcing this limited time free Pre-Migration Cost Assessment program.”

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner, Google Cloud Partner, and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts and software-enabled services provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions with a focus on six solution areas - Enterprise Cloud Migration, Security and Compliance, Cloud Native and DevOps, Optimization, Data Engineering and Analytics, and Managed Services - allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. 2nd Watch helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com .

About Cloud Chomp

CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies.