Delayed Harvest Trout Waters Open Oct. 1, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (Sept. 21, 2020) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will implement Delayed Harvest Trout Waters regulations on 36 trout waters on Oct. 1.

Under Delayed Harvest Trout Waters regulations, no trout can be harvested or possessed from these waters between Oct. 1 and one half-hour after sunset on June 4, 2021. No natural bait may be possessed, and anglers can fish only with artificial lures with one single hook. An artificial lure is defined as a fishing lure that neither contains nor has been treated with any substance that attracts fish by the sense of taste or smell.

The Commission stocks Delayed Harvest Trout Waters from fall through spring with high densities of trout to increase anglers’ chances of catching fish. Delayed Harvest Trout Waters, posted with diamond-shaped, black-and-white signs, are popular fishing destinations for anglers who enjoy catch-and-release trout fishing. As a reminder, due to COVID-19, all anglers should practice social distancing and maintain a distance of 6 feet between themselves and others. Read more social distancing tips while enjoying the outdoors.

Currently, all Delayed Harvest Trout Waters are open for angling. The full stocking schedule for the season was temporarily removed from the Commission’s website earlier this year; however, the agency continues to post daily stocking updates so that anglers may find locations of stocked waters each day.

While fishing, anglers should consider these minimal steps to help prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species like gill lice, whirling disease and didymo:

CLEAN equipment of all aquatic plants, animals and mud

DRAIN water from boats, live wells and equipment

DRY equipment thoroughly

NEVER MOVE fish, plants or other organisms from one body of water to another

Learn more about aquatic nuisance species by visiting the Commission’s Aquatic Nuisance Species webpage.

For a complete list of Delayed Harvest Trout Waters, information on regulations and trout fishing maps, visit the Commission’s trout fishing page.