Hudson RPO Celebrates 11 Consecutive Years on HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Top Global RPO Providers

Annual Client Satisfaction Survey Reveals Top Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Providers

/EIN News/ -- OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 11th consecutive year, Hudson RPO (NASDAQ: HSON) has ranked among HRO Today magazine’s Baker’s Dozen list of top enterprise recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) providers. In addition, Hudson RPO again ranked in the top 5 in Asia Pacific and in the top 10 in EMEA in the regional Baker’s Dozen lists of top RPO providers.

The annual RPO Baker’s Dozen reflects the views of senior HR decision makers. The list is based on a survey of industry professionals, including RPO clients, who analyze and rank services offered across the market. The Baker’s Dozen survey is considered a leading global indicator of top recruitment outsourcing providers.

“It is an incredible honor to make the Baker’s Dozen list, and to do so for the eleventh consecutive year results from our team’s continued commitment to providing world class service to our clients. This year, this recognition is especially rewarding as we continue to work in close partnership with our clients to help them manage unique personnel and business challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeff Eberwein, Global CEO of Hudson RPO.

“We are grateful for the loyal partnerships we have established with many extraordinary clients over the years, and we appreciate the dedicated community of HR professionals who have shared their experiences and insights for the Baker’s Dozen.”

Results of the Baker’s Dozen were based on a client satisfaction survey completed by 500 verified global customers who use recruitment outsourcing services. Respondents rated RPO providers on the overall breadth of service, deal size, and service quality.

About Hudson RPO

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we design tailored solutions to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at www.hudsonrpo.com .

