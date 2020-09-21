Enphase Energy Expands Customer Base in Europe

/EIN News/ -- ‘S-HERTOGENBOSCH, the Netherlands, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced it has entered into partnerships with three solar distribution companies in Belgium and the Netherlands– Carbomat Group, Libra Energy and Solarclarity, further strengthening Enphase’s presence in the European solar market.



The companies will distribute the Enphase IQ 7™ family of microinverters to residential installers across Belgium and the Netherlands. In addition, the solar systems will be outfitted with Enphase Envoy™ communications gateways, which connect an Enphase-based solar system to the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.



Enphase has seen increasing demand for its microinverters in Belgium and the Netherlands. The residential sector, including households and social housing, along with small-sized businesses, has been the primary adopter of Enphase microinverter technology. New housing construction in Belgium and the Netherlands is also an important sector for Enphase due to the Company’s unique ability to offer a truly future proof and scalable solar system design that is easy to install and offers excellent performance and reliability.

“We continue to see a growing market for solar panels on apartment buildings in Belgium,” said Maarten Devillé, senior buyer at Carbomat Group, Belgium. “Approximately 90% of our installer customers work with residential apartment buildings, and we selected Enphase microinverters primarily due to their 25-year limited warranty and the easy-to-use Enlighten monitoring system. We are pleased to work with the company’s Dutch sales and technical departments, who provide us with superior customer service.”

“We look for real partnerships with our suppliers and we have that with Enphase as the company matches our strong focus on the quality of a PV system,” said Erik Bijl, CEO at Libra Energy, the Netherlands. “We chose Enphase microinverters since they offer a nice solution for all solar panels up to 440Wp. The system is future-proof, as additional solar panels, even from a different brand or capacity, can be easily integrated. In addition, we expect safety functions to become increasingly important in the European solar market and Enphase is a real leader in this area with its module-level rapid shutdown.”

“Enphase fits well within our corporate philosophy of ‘solar made simple’,” said Peter Desmet, CEO at Solarclarity, the Netherlands. “The IQ7+™ and IQ 7A™ microinverters are safe and easy to install and they are a great solution for small roofs with shade caused by dormers and chimneys. There is also no high-voltage DC, and what we find most important is that Enphase prioritizes quality and product development.”

The IQ 7 family of microinverters, which includes IQ 7, IQ 7+, IQ 7A, and IQ 7X™, leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than an aggregated one million hours of cumulative power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and cold. The Company’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty.

“We are proud to announce our new distribution partnerships in Belgium and the Netherlands,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "At Enphase, we place great importance on our distribution strategy, partnering with organizations that have the capability to support a sophisticated installer network. This is great news for customers of Carbomat Group, Libra Energy and Solarclarity, who can now access Enphase microinverter systems with their unparalleled safety, simplicity and reliability, which can help them grow their businesses."

For more information on Enphase distributors in Belgium and the Netherlands, please visit the Enphase Energy website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 28 million microinverters, and over 1.2 million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/nl-nl and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase, IQ 7, IQ 7+, IQ 7A, IQ 7X, Envoy, Enlighten, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's availability dates for its products, the expected performance and advantages of its technology and products, including quality, safety, reliability, life expectancy, the simplicity of installation, the ease of monitoring and maintenance, and the ability to future proof and scale systems; anticipated product adoption; and the capabilities and performance of its partners’ products and services. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact

Robert Gruijters

Marketing Director EMEA

mailto:rgruijters@enphaseenergy.com

Telephone: 31-6-82390633