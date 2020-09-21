Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 352 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,947 in the last 365 days.

Xebec Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions is pleased to announce it has granted deferred share units (“DSUs”) under the Corporation’s Stock Incentive Compensation Plan.

A total of 66,232 DSUs were granted to directors of the board and a consultant of Xebec. The DSUs are payable in common shares of Xebec upon the holder ceasing to be a director or consultant of Xebec, as the case maybe. One quarter of the DSUs vested immediately upon grant of the DSUs and the rest will vest in stages until June 2021.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information:
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Brandon Chow, Investor Relations Manager
bchow@xebecinc.com
+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Well-positioned in the energy transition space with proprietary technologies that transform raw gases into clean sources of renewable energy, Xebec’s 1500+ customers range from small to multi-national corporations, governments and municipalities looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Xebec has several Sales and Support offices in North America and Europe, as well as two manufacturing facilities in Montréal and Shanghai. Xebec trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC. For more information, www.xebecinc.com.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Xebec Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.