TrueCommerce Netalogue wins two UK eCommerce Awards for its work with Matthew Clark

/EIN News/ -- COVENTRY, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce Netalogue announced today that it received two awards at the eCommerce Awards 2020 alongside its client, Matthew Clark, the leading drinks wholesaler.



After being shortlisted for four awards at the ceremony, TrueCommerce Netalogue beat off competition to win ‘B2B eCommerce Website of the Year’ and ‘Food and Drink eCommerce Website of the Year’ alongside Matthew Clark.

Judged by experts from across the eCommerce and technology industry, the UK eCommerce Awards celebrate the very best in eCommerce and online retailing from across the UK, recognising businesses that lead the way in creating outstanding online experiences for customers.

The judges noted that the Matthew Clark Live “UI is super strong, sleek, considered, and easy to use” and that the teams had gone “to great lengths to improve the experience for customers.”

Lisa Hawkins, Head of eCommerce at Matthew Clark said, “We are delighted to receive the awards for Best B2B and Best Food & Drink eCommerce Website alongside TrueCommerce Netalogue. It’s a great acknowledgement of the collaborative efforts across our businesses, to deliver a great online experience for our customers.”

“We are thrilled to be recognised for our work in delivering a first class ecommerce platform for Matthew Clark,” said Andrew Robathan, Managing Director of Ecommerce at TrueCommerce Europe. “The awards validate our ability to deliver enterprise class eCommerce solutions that enable our clients to extend their ecommerce platform far beyond just selling online and we look forward to deepening our strategic relationship with Matthew Clark as we continue to help them deliver their fast moving and constantly evolving digital strategy.”

TrueCommerce Netalogue is a division of TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions. The TrueCommerce Netalogue platform is a part of a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connect customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionises supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organisations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business partner to partner connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

For more information on our leading Unified Commerce solution, visit, https://www.truecommerce.com/uk-en/solutions/unified-commerce

About TrueCommerce:

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfilment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global FTSE 100, across various industries – rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information about TrueCommerce Netalogue, visit www.netalogue.com.

