African American Lead Technology Startup In Los Angeles Raises $225 million
A new American startup is creating history by receiving the largest investment ever for an African American lead technology startup in the nationLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Unicorn Factory is an African American startup that is about to take the US by storm with its game-changing strategy for businesses. This enterprising new development program, now commonly referred to as an 'accelerator' is set to receive $225 million dollars in funding from investors.
This is historic because currently only 1% of all Venture Capital is invested in African American Startups. This to date is the first and largest investment made by any investor in an African American lead Technology startup in the US. Currently, there are over 500 Unicorns in the world but not one is owned by an African American.
John Stewart, the CEO of this new startup talked bullishly about the potential of this new accelerator platform “This is a real game-changer in Financial Technology” This is the first time ever, the average hard-working, paycheck to paycheck earner, can invest in Billion-Dollar Tech Startups that were once reserved only for the rich, this has the potential to be huge and affect the lives of many.“
Black Unicorn Factory specializes in turning normal small startups into startups that stand head and shoulders above the rest. You might be thinking, what do they mean by unicorns? Well, the name unicorn refers to a tech company with an evaluation of one billion dollars or more. In essence, Black Unicorn Factory is hoping to help people achieve this level of success.
Black Unicorn Factory has gained a reputation for being one of the nation’s best growth hackers. With their expertise and drive, they have the ability to transfer any tech startup into a profitable, Billion Dollar Tech startup.
John Stewart also touched upon the process of how they were able to get to this point.
"This was thought by many to be impossible, but we have obviously now shattered that belief.
We have been beta testing our system for eight years now and I am delighted to say that we have now perfected the process"
It does indeed appear that all other Venture Capital backed startups have competition now! This startup claims that their Unicorns are going to be Bigger, Faster, Smarter, and Stronger than other Unicorns.
They also have a program called the Wealth Gap App with the slogan “Follow me for equity". If someone simply agrees to follow a company on social media they can “Earn Equity” in that unicorn. This means millions can now invest in Billion-dollar tech startups without having to invest a single dollar.
The Black Unicorn Factory target market is “Indigent Investors”. They are seeking people from all types of different backgrounds who feel that they have had enough of being restricted financially. As already alluded to, they are targeting people who once believed that these options were only regarded for the rich. In doing so changing the way we think about investing.
There are over 50 companies in the Black Union Factory, and all of these companies are on a clear path to going public in 12 months. Their exit strategy gives the investor a way to cash the stock that they receive. Our program also teaches those new to invest in the process of investing and evaluating companies.
To conclude this is a landmark moment in the history of startup companies in the tech arena. What this company has been able to achieve is remarkable and when you consider the historical context of their achievements, it only makes it more impressive. The average American is never invited to invest in a unicorn company before it goes public so this really does present a fantastic opportunity.
The CEO of this company John Stewart has Over 30 years of experience in building Startups, he can be described as a serial Entrepreneur, Activist, Author, Investor, Philanthropist, speaker, and mentor.
