Nokia CEO signs UN pledge calling for renewed global co-operation

Nokia President and CEO, Pekka Lundmark signs a joint Statement that will be handed to the UN Secretary General General to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations

The Statement commits more than 1,000 leaders to: ethical leadership and good governance; invest in addressing inequalities and injustice; promote equality and respect human rights

21 September 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia President and CEO, Pekka Lundmark has signed a joint UN Statement, UNITED IN THE BUSINESS OF A BETTER WORLD which will be presented to the UN Secretary General as part of celebration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

The Statement, signed by more than 1,000 global CEOs, says that at time of unprecedented disruption and global transformation, international cooperation must be mobilized across borders, sectors and generations. CEOs signing the statement commit to ethical leadership and good governance, to invest in addressing inequalities and injustice, and to partner with the UN, Government and civil society to promote equality and respect human rights.

Pekka Lundmark, Nokia CEO said: “The world faces big challenges, such as COVID-19 and climate change, that cannot be solved without global co-operation. Nokia believes in a multilateral system where businesses, governments, organizations, and individuals all work together inclusively and transparently to find solutions and to build a more sustainable future for people and our planet. I am proud to be a signatory of this UN Global Compact statement. Nokia will play its part by ensuring our technology is designed to solve real societal issues and enable greater opportunity for all.”

Nokia has been actively working towards supporting a more equal and sustainable future by building technology that improves lives and enables a healthier planet.

Radio networks provided by Nokia supported 6.4 billion subscriptions worldwide in 2019

In September 2019, at the United Nations climate summit, Nokia joined a group of 87 companies in committing to recalibrate its existing science-based climate targets in line with the latest science.

Nokia improved connectivity and coverage in emerging markets with new cooperation in Algeria, Aruba, Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Rwanda, Sudan, the Marianas, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Vietnam.

Nokia was named for the third consecutive year (2018-2020), and the fourth time overall as one of 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere.

