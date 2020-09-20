Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tamil Political Parties Jointly Urge Sri Lankan President to Lift the Ban on Remembering Tamil Martyrs

"The said prohibition has caused severe pain of mind and emotional impact on the collective consciousness of our people...."

We frankly state that we will be left with no alternative other than registering our disapproval and condemnation in a peaceful and democratic manner, in the event of this issue remaining unresolved”
— Tamil Political Parties.
JAFFNA, SRI LANKA, September 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an urgent letter to Sri Lankan President Gothabaya Rajapaksa, Tamil political parties jointly urged him to lift the ban on remembering Tamil Martyrs. Failure to do so will result in peaceful protest said the letter.

The letter was signed by several political parties, including component parties of Tamil National Alliance (TNA) led by former leader of the opposition Mr. Sampanthan, Justice Wigneswaran’s five party Political alliance Tamil Makkal Thesia Kooddani (TMTK), and Gajen Ponnambalam’s political party Tamil National People's Front (TNPF).

The current situation developed when several Magistrates, at the request of the police, banned remembrance of Martyr Thileepan who died after a protest Hungarian strike against Government sponsored Sinhalese settlements (colonization) in Tamil areas and some other demands.

The letter states: "this urgent appeal on a matter of both political and emotional significance to our people, namely, the prohibition imposed on their annual commemorative events in paying their homage to Martyr Thileepan".

"The said prohibition has caused severe pain of mind and emotional impact on the collective consciousness of our people...."

"We frankly state that we will be left with no alternative other than registering our disapproval and condemnation in a peaceful and democratic manner, in the event of this issue remaining unresolved".

Former Member of Parliament M.K. Shivajilingam was arrested when he paid homage to Thileepan and currently released on bail.

