Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (20 September 2020)
As at 20 September 2020, Zimbabwe had 7 683 confirmed cases, including 5 924 recoveries and 225 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
