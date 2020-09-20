Governor Abbott Urges Texans To Monitor Flood Threats As Tropical Storm Beta Approaches Texas Coast

September 20, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

State Operations Center (SOC) has been activated to Level II (Escalated Response Conditions)

Governor Greg Abbott today urged Texans to remain vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions as Tropical Storm Beta is expected to impact parts of the Gulf Coast this week. The State of Texas has the appropriate assets in place to respond and assist communities with potential flooding and heavy rainfall. The Texas Division Of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the State Operations Center (SOC) continue to monitor weather conditions and coordinate with the National Weather Service and their West Gulf River Forecast Center. The SOC has been activated to Level II (Escalated Response Conditions) in support of the ongoing response to COVID-19 and Tropical Storm Beta.

"As Tropical Storm Beta approaches, I call on all Texans in the Gulf Coast region to heed the advice of local officials and take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones out of harm's way," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas is prepared to support communities in the path of the storm, where substantial amounts of rainfall and flash flooding are a significant threat. We will continue to closely monitor the storm and work collaboratively with officials to ensure our fellow Texans are safe."

Although Tropical Storm Beta is a slow developing event, current forecasts indicate the continuation of rainfall, flash flooding and potential for isolated tornadoes could occur with little-to-no warning in parts of Texas. Storm surge along the coast should not be ignored, as officials are already seeing coastal flooding. Texans should remain vigilant even after rainfall has ceased, as water from upstream will continue to impact downstream locations over the coming days.

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.