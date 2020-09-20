Angola's credibility on peace goes back to Agostinho Neto

Addis Ababa, ANGOLA, September 20 - Angola's permanent representative to the African Union, Francisco da Cruz, said that the country's credibility, in terms of Peace and Security and Conflict Resolution, was also the result of the first steps taken by António Agostinho Neto after he proclaimed National Independence on 11 November 1975. ,

Francisco da Cruz , also ambassador to Ethiopia, was speaking Friday during a video conference on the "Life and Work of Agostinho Neto," the first President of Angola, marking the "Day of the National Hero," celebrated on 17 September.

Addressing the diplomatic dimension of Agostinho Neto, the ambassador considered that there is today a different southern Africa, thanks to the commitment of Angola, so "Africa accepts us as a country of principles and engaged in issues of peace and security.

For the diplomat, Neto's quote, according to which "In Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa is the continuation of our struggle" defined the diplomatic agenda of Angola, having as fundamental pillars not only the defense of its strategic interests but also its commitment and contribution to the development of relations between peoples and nations.

The non-alignment policy then outlined, allowing friendly relations with other peoples of different regimes to the Angolan, helps to understand the efforts of Agostinho Neto in establishing relations with the USA and, in 1978, with the neighbouring Zaire (now DRC), which provided a new reality of cooperation and a dynamic of solidarity with the latter.

According to Francisco da Cruz, for Agostinho Neto Angolan diplomacy would follow the nation's wishes for peace and cooperation for economic development, as well as serve for liberation and peace in the world.

Besides the anti-colonial struggle, he was always concerned about creating conditions of dignity and progress for Angolans, animated by the feeling that, "the most important thing is to resolve people problems," he added.

The diplomat said that Agostinho Neto had the conscience and belief that it was not enough to be pure and just cause, being necessary that purity and justice exist in each citizen.