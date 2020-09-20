Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Ambassador Visits Esna and Luxor to Highlight U.S.-Egypt Partnership

U.S. Ambassador Jonathan R. Cohen visited Luxor and Esna on Saturday, September 19 to reaffirm the strong U.S.-Egypt partnership in wastewater management, agribusiness strengthening, and cultural heritage preservation with Minister of International Cooperation Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, and Secretary General of Luxor Governorate General Emad Abou El Azayem.    

In Luxor, Ambassador Cohen joined Minister Al Mashat, Secretary General of Luxor Governorate General El Azayem, and Chairman of the National Holding Company for Water and Wastewater, Mamdouh Raslan, at a ceremony to inaugurate the completion of the Luxor District Wastewater Stabilization Treatment Plant.  This plant will serve 330,000 people in Luxor District, connecting many families in the villages to sanitation services for the first time.   

During the inauguration, Ambassador Cohen stated, "The United States has contributed $3.5 billion to bring drinking water and provide wastewater services to more than 25 million people throughout Egypt.  With this new wastewater treatment plant, the United States is ensuring everyone in Luxor District will have access to reliable wastewater services now and well into the future - including 50,000 rural residents who will have access to such services for the first time in their lives.  The United States has also provided more than $1 billion to improve the productivity and marketability of agriculture across Egypt.  This includes the establishment of the Esna Packhouse, which has helped more than 5,000 farmers grow more valuable crops, enabling them to double their annual incomes."   

While in Esna, U.S. Ambassador Cohen joined Minister Al-Mashat and Secretary General of Luxor Governorate General El Azayem on a visit to the Esna Packhouse.  During the visit, the delegation met with smallhold farmers to learn how U.S. assistance is connecting farmers to export markets, employing the students of the agriculture schools, and applying new technologies.      

Ambassador Cohen also visited historic Esna where the U.S. is working with local organizations to improve the town's potential for tourism, balancing between heritage conservation, tourism promotion, and local development needs, and ensuring community members reap economic benefits.  

