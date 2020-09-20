MPLA in Luanda wants unity and organization

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 20 - The ruling MPLA party in Luanda wants unity of all militants and a better organisation to face current and future challenges, according to its first secretary Joana Lina. ,

Joana Lina, who was speaking this Saturday during a field visit of the executive committee of the party's provincial committee to several members of action committees in the municipality of Cazenga, under the programme "EME in Movement", asked the militants for discipline and cohesion from the base to the top, taking into account the great challenges that MPLA has to face.

She stressed the need for the militant to be close to the community and to support initiatives to combat the new coronavirus, complying with biosecurity measures to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the partisan official called for the mobilization of residents for campaigns to collect rubbish inside neighborhoods, as it is one of the preventive health measures in this rainy season.

In his turn, the itinerant secretary of the party in Luanda, Bento dos Santos "Kangamba" noted that the MPLA continued to work to resolve the problems of the communities.

In Cazenga, MPLA has 104,458 militants, distributed in 1,786 action committees.

The "EME in Moviment" programme, which started 15 days ago, has already passed through the municipalities of Cacuaco and Viana and is headed by Luanda's first secretary, Joana Lina.