Covid-19 at 75th UN General Assembly discussion

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 20 - The Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 900,000 people and infected 30.2 million worldwide, is one of the topics on the agenda of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is being held in New York, United States of America, by videoconference. ,

Indeed, the President of this session of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, has chosen as the central theme "The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism by tackling Covid-19 through effective multilateral action".

The choice of this theme demonstrates the global concern about the new coronavirus and its socio-economic impact.

The pandemic, which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has already killed 946,727 people and infected 30,2 million others in 196 countries and territories.

At least 20.3 million patients have been considered cured by the health authorities, according to the balance sheet for the last 24 hours.

In Angola, the figures point to 3,848 positive cases, 147 deaths, 1,443 recovered and 2,358 active.

Besides Covid-19, Volkan Bozkir, of Turkish nationality, also set as priorities the assessment of strengthening global action to combat climate change, the promotion and protection of human rights, gender equality and the promotion of sustainable economic growth and sustainable development.

Officially opened on 15 September 2020 and scheduled to end on 12 September 2021, the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly also has on the agenda issues on the application of the principle of universal jurisdiction and the consideration of the opinion of the International Criminal Court on the immunities of heads of state and senior officials and government members.

Participants will also address macroeconomic policies, international peace and security, the promotion of justice and international law, strengthening the protection and security of diplomatic and consular missions.

They will also include the election of the High Commissioner for Refugees, confirmation of the appointment of the new Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), election and confirmation of the appointment of the Administrator of UNDP, among others.

The highest point of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly will be the general debate, to be held from 22 to 29 September 2020, with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, speaking in the afternoon of the first day.

Contrary to previous sessions, this General Assembly will not have the participation of the 193 Member States in person, due to the restrictions and limitations caused by Covid-19.

Parallel high-level events

The event has several high level meetings. On Friday, the segment on Sustainable Development Objectives was held.